President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman will today Wednesday officiate at the Liberation day celebrations to be held at Kololo Independence Grounds .

The National Liberation Day held on January 26 every year marks the overthrow of the previous government by the National Resistance Movement on this day in 1986.

This year’s function will be held under the theme “Celebrating the 36th NRM/A Victory Day: A call to duty for all compatriots to contribute towards Uganda’s Social economic transformation journey.”

Whereas in the past a number of people have joined the President during the celebrations, this year’s edition has seen a few dignitaries and visitors invited for the ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, ambassadors, ministers, religious leaders, cultural leaders, presidential advisors, the judiciary, NRM secretariat officials, and historicals among others, are some of the few invited guests expected to grace the function.