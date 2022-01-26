The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has thanked President Yoweri Museveni for appointing Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the Deputy Inspector General of Police and Major Tom Magambo as Director, Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police.

In his message shared on Uganda Police’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, IGP Ochola welcomed Gen Katsigazi and Major Magambo to the call of delivering leadership and stewardship of Uganda Police.

“The IGP would like to greatly thank H.E. The President for the appointment of Major General Tumusiime Kasigazi as the Deputy Inspector General of Police and Major Magambo Tom as the Director, Criminal Investigations Directorate. The Officers bring diverse experience to their new roles,” the statement reads in parts.

” The IGP welcomes and congratulates the DIGP and Director CID, to the call of delivering leadership and stewardship of the UPF as we protect and serve our Motherland.”

Yesterday, President Yoweri Museveni appointed Maj Gen Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

Gen Katsigazi’s appointment was confirmed by Faruk Kirunda, Museveni’s Deputy Presidential Press Secretary.

“H.E @KagutaMuseveni has appointed Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as Dep. IGP of @PoliceUg,” Kirunda tweeted.

Maj Gen Katsigazi replaced Lt Gen Paul Lokech who died of a blood clot in August last year.

President Museveni also appointed Tom Magambo of Internal Security Organization (ISO) as the Director of Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

Magambo replaced AIGP Grace Akullo.

According to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, President Museveni first promoted Magambo from the rank of Private to Major before naming him CID boss.

“… The President promoted Private Magambo Tom of Internal Security Organization (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police,” Lt Col Kakurungu said in a statement on Tuesday.

Magambo has been serving as the coordinator of the Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit (EA-FLU), a regional intelligence gathering centre based in Entebbe.