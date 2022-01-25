A drunkard spent a night at the home of Uganda Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye and told the force’s boss that he has nothing to do about it.

This has been revealed by Afande Kasingye through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said a drunkard man was discovered at the gate of his home in the morning and when the guards had a word with him, he said he had come to tell him (Kasingye) that he can drink the whole night and the former Uganda Police Spokesperson can do nothing about it.

“Some dranko was discovered at my gate by guards this morning. He told them that he came to tell me that he can drink the whole night & I can do nothing about it. I have just seen him, realized that his trousers are fixed by a dry banana fiber belt. Indeed I have done nothing,” Kasingye tweeted.

On Monday 24th January, 2022, there was excitement and wild jubilations as entertainment places like bars, arts industry officially opened for business. Revelers and drunkards spent the whole night at different night spots enjoying themselves after two years of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

During his End of Year message to Ugandans, President Yoweri Museveni announced that the economy will fully reopened on 10th January, 2022.

He said entertainment places and arts industry would fully reopen two weeks after the reopening of schools on 10th January.