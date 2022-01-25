The satirist is accused of insulting President Museveni and his son, the Commander Land Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The satirist is accused of insulting President Museveni and his son, the Commander Land Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The satirist is accused of insulting President Museveni and his son, the Commander Land Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza had tweeted calling First son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba “pigheaded” and “plump”, before his arrest on December 28, 2021.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, has been granted bail by Buganda Road Magistrates court of Ugx500,000 non cash. Among other bail condition are; depositing his passport for six months and not to discuss the arrest and detention matter in the media.

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, has been granted bail by Buganda Road Magistrates court of Ugx500,000 non cash. Among other bail condition are; depositing his passport for six months and not to discuss the arrest and detention matter in the media.

While in detention, his lawyer Eron Kiiza said the novelist displayed signs of being tortured.

“He appeared to be vomiting, he was urinating blood, there were torture marks on his legs and feet, he was in deep pain,” Kiiza told Reuters news agency.

Kakwenza also had been denied visits by his lawyers or relatives since his arrest.

Court, however, granted an order for the police and other security agencies to produce Rukirabashaija in court, dead or alive.

Kakwenza, author of The Greedy Barbarian, a satirical novel about a fictional country that tackles themes of corruption and greed. The novel is seen as a criticizing President Museveni’s regime. The writer has won the PEN Pinter Prize International Writer of Courage award last year, was arrested on December 28.