Many leaders from within and outside Uganda are continuing to pay tribute to the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, who died on Sunday Morning in Nairobi hospital.

According to his family, Mutebile passed on at around 5:30 am in Nairobi hospital, where he was rushed to from Nakasero hospital, about two weeks due to his detoriating health condition, inspired by diabetes.

Until his death, the celebrated Ugandan economist and banker was serving as the governor of the Bank of Uganda, the central bank of Uganda.

Here is a quick primer of tributes to the late governor:

Buganda Kingdom

Prime minister for Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga said he is greatly impressed by the guidance issued by Tumusiime Mutebile, amid cut throat economic challenges Uganda has been facing, praising him for curtailing the further devaluation of Ugandan currency.

“Uganda has not been doing well in terms of economy and revenue earnings, but the in some instances, we have experienced some improvements, and this is due to the expertise and experience of governor Mutebile, together with his team at Bank of Uganda,” said Mayiga.

Makerere University

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the vice Chancellor for Makerere University, expressed deep regret and sadness over the news of Mutebile’s sudden death, on his twitter handle.

“I am suddened by the news of the passing on of our almunus prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, who has been serving as governor Bank of Uganda. While at @Makerere, professor Mutebile served as guild president,” tweeted Nawangwe.

First son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Lt. Gen. Kaineraugaba, who is also commander of land forces took to Twitter and said ” You were an Icon of economic. Bank of Uganda will probably never a longer serving executive chief! God bless you for all your good works,”

Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

Uganda’s speaker issued a statement applauding the work executed by Uganda’s longest serving governor. He applauded him for overseeing Uganda’s economic recovery and stability.

“We salute him for the Meritorious service as governor bank of Uganda and suprintending economic recovery and stability. Commiserations to his family, banking fraternity and nation at large,” said Oulanya.

Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. Minister for East African Affairs

She commended the late Mutebile for playing an exceptional role in steering Uganda’s economic recovery, and also alluded to him as her mentor, who inspired her to be a rotarian.

“Heart felt condolences to Mrs Mutebile and family, bank of Uganda team, the rotary family, all saints fraternity, and the people of Kigezi. Professor Mutebile was the pride of Kigezi. As a young rotarian, he sponsored me to be Paul Harris fellow,” said Kadaga.

Maj.Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, minister of security

In a statement, Muhwezi expressed worry over the untimely death of Uganda’s celebrated economist, applauding him for his contribution to the country’s economic recovery.

“Uganda has lost its economic and financial architect prof. Mutebile will be revered for his great contribution to Uganda’s economic recovery. My family and i send condolences to his entire family. May God comfort them in this trying moment,” said Muhwezi

Ministry of information and National guidance

State minister for Information and National guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga took to his Twitter handle and said “I am saddened by the news of the passing on of our gallant elder prof. Tumusiime Mutebile who has been governor @BOU, _Official, a distinguished scholar and rotation,”

Government of Republic of Uganda

In her commiserating message, Ms Nabbanja who represented government said Mutebile’s death is a big loss to Uganda of a great economist who played a key role in steering the country’s economic growth.

“He was a true professional whose advice was always sound, solid and spot on. Uganda is better because of the contribution of people like Prof Mutebile,” she said.

Kenyan president

In his message of empathy, President Kenyatta eulogized Mutebile as a reformer whose tenure at the helm of the Bank of Uganda ensured the economic stability of Uganda and the East African as a whole.

Central Bank of Uganda

Governor of the central Bank of Kenya, Dr Patrick Njoroge expressed his grief over Mutebile’s death, and described him as a his mentor, a close friend, who helped him join the community of East African central bank governors.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of this morning of the passing away of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. I interacted with the late Governor on numerous occasions since my joining the Central Bank of Kenya in June 2015. I am particularly grateful for his welcoming me into the community of East African Central Bank Governors, and I cannot forget the many courtesies he extended to me,” he said.

Journalist Andrew Mwenda

On his twitter handle, Mwenda described Mutebile as a person with humility, generosity and one who has been at the helm of Uganda’s economic recovery.

“Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, this great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery, this titan of our banking industry, this intelligent, magnanimous and generous soul, this friend of all and enemy of no one, rested this morning at 5.30am. RIP my friend! You have been a true giant!,” tweeted Andrew Mwenda.

West Ankole Diocease

Bishop of West Ankole Dioces Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, said Prof Mutebile fully used his God-given expertise l to develop Uganda’s economy.

“Speak of economic prowess, of innate stability, of academic brilliance, of financial expertise, of gallant endurance, here is the man, Prof. Mutebile, ranked among the top. Thank you for living big, for serving broadly, and for fully using your God-given potential to bring the economy of this country to this extent,” he said.

Uganda Bankers Association

Uganda Bankers Association issued a statement describing Mutebile as a person who stood his ground, to his values, with determination to improving the market of Uganda’s produce.

“Prof Mutebile stood firm on the path of market determined and driven policy approaches,” reads part of the statement signed by the association’s chairman Mathias Katamba and the executive director Wilbrod Humphreys Owor.

Veteran journalist Charles Onyango Obbo

Using his twitter handle, Obbo described Mutebile as a person who always advocated for a free market economy, which according to him would quickly lead Uganda to economic recovery and development.

“Disliked by those who were for a parasitic command economy, Emmanuel believed in Ugandan grit. That in a free market, they could engineer a dramatic economic recovery. He was RIGHT,” Mr Onyango-Obbo tweeted.

He was first appointed governor for the central bank of Uganda January 1st, 2001 and was re-appointed for a second five-year term on 1 January 2006. In December 2015, he was re-appointed for a fourth five-year term, and began his tenure on January 12th, 2016.