The territorial Police at Kabalagala is investigating a suspected suicide by shooting case of Coporal Drandi George a police officer attached to Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU).

It’s alleged the Deceased shot himself dead today Monday at about 4am inside his place of residence at Nsambya Police Barracks.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the investigating teams have visited the scene of crime and have been able to recover the rifle that had been assigned to the deceased. It had 29 rounds of ammunitions.

“.. All have been exhibited and body taken to city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem.The reason to why he could have committed suicide is not yet known,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Monday.

“More details will be communicated in due course,” he added.