The burial program of Presidency Minister’s father, Mzee Sosani Magunda, has been released.

According to State House’s deputy press secretary, Faruk Kirunda, the body of Mzee Sosani Magunda, father to Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, will be interred on Sunday, January 30 at his home in Nalinaibi village, Buzaaya, Kamuli district.

In a memo released by State House, there will be prayers for the deceased on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the SDA Church, Kireka, Kira Municipality, and a vigil at Nalinaibi village, Buzaaya, Kamuli district as well as Church service at his home on Saturday and Sunday. The Sunday Service, according to the program will take place at Nalinaibi Primary School at 10am.

It is a sad week for Minister Babalanda who has lost two close loved ones in the same week.

On Friday, Ms Babalanda’s personal secretary, Prossy Naggayi passed on at Nsambya hospital and her requiem service is due on Saturday afternoon at St Apollo church Nkumba.

“Another sad day: With profound shock, i announce the death of my beloved father, Mzee Sosani Magunda. We are broken as a family. In God’s hands we place his soul. Burial will be next Sunday, January 30, 2022. BMB.” She tweeted.

