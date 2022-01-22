Ivan Kaahwa, a journalist working with UBC TV was on Friday suspended for publicly embarrassing the Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja.

Kaahwa was suspected to have shared the “eby’okwogera bimbuze” (I’m out of words) video clip that went viral online. In the same video, the Prime Minister almost fell down as she tried to lean against her swinging chair.

The journalist was allegedly suspended on the orders of the Prime Minister who has since threatened to take criminal charges against the entire crew that was at her office on Thursday.

In a press statement issued on Friday, UBC TV said the regrettable incident has pitched the corporation’s public image into bad light.

“We have learnt with concern a video circulating on social media where Rt Hon Prime Minister was addressing the media in a press conference on cabinet decisions. The unfortunate video that has since gone viral is being attributed to our reporter who was assigned to this particular presser,” the national broadcaster said.

” Management has taken this matter seriously and has reached out to Uganda Communications Commission to help in the investigation and ascertain the exact source of this rather regrettable video.”

UBC also promised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies that have taken on the matter to ensure that appropriate action is preferred against probable culprits.