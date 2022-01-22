The Archbishop of Church of The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu on Friday arrived in Kinshasa, DRC ahead of the installation of Dr. Titre Ande as the next Primate and Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Congo on Sunday 23rd January 2022.

Archbishop Elect Dr. Titre will be succeeding Archbishop Zacharie Masimango Katanda.

Dr. Titre is currently the Bishop of Aru Diocese where he will continue serving as the Bishop after his installation as Archbishop.

In a tweet this afternoon, Archbishop Kaziimba described Dr. Titre as a neighbor and good friend and commended Congo for their partnership with Uganda.

“He is our neighbor and friend. The Anglican Province of Congo has been a part of Gafcon and is a strong partner with Church of Uganda in mission and evangelism.” He said.

The Archbishop is accompanied by his Chaplain the Rev. Johnson Kansiime.