The Minister of State for ICT – National Guidance, Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku, on Tuesday announced the appointment of a Taskforce on Government Communications and National Guidance.

The first of its kind in Uganda, the Taskforce will be work with Ministry of Information Communication Technology to ensure that Government communications are consistent, relevant and comprehensible.

The Uganda Government has suffered a significant loss of trust among a substantial population due to uncoordinated communications.

Increasingly, the country has witnessed scenes of Government officials contradicting themselves or communicating different positions on policy and Government programmes. In some cases, officials criticize one another. As a result, public confidence in government communications is lost, creating a gap filled by alternative media sources and fake news.

Additionally, the Government’s communications are usually delayed due to the absence of a mechanism to quickly reach a common position by the responsible Ministries, Departments & Agencies and Local Governments and communicate this position accurately and timely. Consequently, speculation and misinformation thrive on closing this gap, primarily through alternative communication channels, misleading the local and international people.

To mitigate the above challenges, fostering effective communication is crucial, especially as Uganda implements critical national, regional and global plans, programmes, and policies to improve the quality of people’s lives.

These include Vision 2040 and associated National Development Plan III, Agenda for Sustainable Development, East African Common Market Protocol and the NRM Manifesto (2021-26). However, their success depends on how much they are understood and appreciated by the majority of Ugandans.

Therefore, the focus has been placed on revamping Government communications by addressing the identified communication and national guidance challenges.

A taskforce has been formed to guide the Ministry of Information Communication Technology to ensure that Government communications are consistent, relevant and understandable. The taskforce will also provide input in the formulation of the National Guidance program.

Led by the marketing and communications expert, Prof Arthur Sserwanga, the Taskforce includes distinguished communications professionals from public and private sectors, who have extensive experience in mindset change and communications.

This taskforce will set out how the Government will deliver communications across the Uganda and internationally, with the overarching ambition to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting during the launch, Minister Kabbyanga said, “The formation of the taskforce will disruptively change how Government communicates. With experts from the biggest brands in Uganda, finally the Government can tap into the wide portfolio of skills that make up the taskforce.”

“I instruct the taskforce to ensure that one of the areas of focus is communications professional practice across government – start embedding behavioral science into our campaign planning, upskilling in data and digital, and the importance of communicating consistently,”he added.

The new taskforce on Government Communications and National Guidance has been tasked to carry out the following duties;

To assist, in an advisory capacity, the MoICT & NG in creating an Integrated Marketing and Communications strategy for the Government of Uganda. Special focus will be on behavioural change communications and formulation of Information Education and Communication materials. To work with MoICT & NG to supervise the implementation of the proposed Integrated Branding & Communications strategy and ensure the involvement of all sectors, i.e. public sector and the private sector. Enhance collaborations between Government and Media to enhance Government communications and national guidance Support all efforts to spur patriotism in Uganda Foster collaborations with International Partners in liaison with their respective consulates/embassies in a deliberate effort to dictate the Uganda Narrative.

The Permanent Secretary of MOICT/NG, Dr. Aminah Zawedde congratulated the various taskforce members upon their appointment. ‘As a Government, it’s extremely important that our communications reflect the multi-cultural and multi-faceted society that we serve. I am confident this taskforce will ace at this assignment.’

‘The blend of experience and expertise the members of the taskforce bring will be invaluable in supporting Government communications to go from strength to strength, and ensure value is delivered to citizens,’ she concluded.

The Taskforce on Government Communications and National Guidance is comprised of the following:

1.Prof Arthur Sserwanga- Chairperson

Prof Arthur is a professor at Makerere University Business School. He previously served as Vice-Chancellor at Mutesa 1 Royal University, Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Dean Faculty of Distance and Vocational Education at Makerere University Business School.

He has 26years’ work experience in the education and business sectors. He is a member of High-Impact, High-Value Associates, an entrepreneurship consulting network. He has authored a number of several journal articles, book chapters, books, working papers and case studies.

Prof Arthur is a board member on a number of various institutions, that include Multitech Business School, The New taxi Park Owners association, to mention but a few. He previously served on the National Social Security Fund Innovation Advisory Panel.

Prof Arthur has a Doctor of Philosophy – Entrepreneurship, a Masters of Science in Accounting and Finance and Bachelor of Business Administration.

2.Marcella Karekye- Vice-Chairperson

Marcella is the Special Presidential Assistant on Communication & also serves as the Director Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC).

GCIC provides timely, cost-effective and data-driven communication between Government and citizens to enable service delivery, policy formulation, and citizen participation in governance.

Her professional background includes working as an Acquisitions Editor, for the World Bank, Washington DC and as a senior editor, and business development head with Fountain Publishers Limited.

Karekye has a bachelor of Arts in Publishing (Hons), with emphasis on editorial techniques and management marketing for publishing, creative writing, typographic design and desktop publishing from Oxford Brookes University Oxford. She also holds a masters degree in Business Administration from ESAMI.

3.Daudi Ochieng-Member

Daudi Ochieng is the Head of Communications for Malaria Consortium, Uganda office.

Daudi has more than 15 years of experience in designing and implementing an integrated marketing and communication campaigns for social and behaviour change. His achievements range from co-designing and implementing award-winning campaigns like the ‘Good Life Game Show’ to innovative interpersonal interventions like the ‘4 Tent Model’ to the highly successful ‘Get off the Sexual Network: One Love Campaign’ and ‘Express your Style with O’ social marketing intervention. He has also designed over 80 marketing and communication strategies overall and is experienced in designing and managing interpersonal and experiential marketing interventions.

Daudi is also an experienced Radio and TV Producer with over nine years of active production experience.

4.Carol Kagezi-Member

Carol is the Community Programs Manager at MoTIV Uganda.

Carol is an experienced media professional with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Skilled in reporting, broadcast journalism, web design, editing, and management. Strong arts and design professional with a Bachelor of Journalism focused in Writing, Editing and Photojournalism from Rhodes University.

5.Moses Watasa-Member

Moses is the Commissioner for Communication & Dissemination at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

Moses supports the Permanent Secretary & Minister to formulate & implement policies on communication, information dissemination & media management. Moses is responsible for planning, aligning communication plans & budgets with national priorities under NDP 3, & the NRM government manifesto.

Moses also offers technical & policy support to the Government of Uganda in the dissemination & regulatory entities.

Moses previously served as Commissioner, Communication & Information Dissemination, OPM. worked as the Public Relations Manager of the National Forestry Authority

6.Vanessa Ucanda-Member

Vanessa is the public affairs and communications manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Experienced communications and public affairs professional with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer segment of the Ugandan market. She is skilled in, enterprise and community development, sponsorship, corporate communications, regulatory affairs, stakeholder relations and change management.

Vanessa holds a degree in Professional Communication; Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia

7.Albert Mucunguzi-Member

Albert is the Chief Operating Officer at TBWA Uganda.

Albert is a result-oriented digital marketing professional, with proven success devising and delivering Return On Investment-driven campaigns for a range of companies across multiple verticals in Uganda and within the region.

Albert boasts professional experience spanning information technology, marketing and communication as well as journalism.

He is the founder of PC Tech Magazine and former Chairman of ICTAU.

Specialties: HTML, PHP/MySQL, Apache, Oracle DBA, Graphics (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign CS6). Digital Marketing – Social Media analytics, Google Analytics, Webmaster, Google Ads.

8.Hairah Kibuuka-Member

Hairah is the Managing Director, Sharz – Borderless Study Consults.

Hairah is a seasoned marketing and advertising professional with a strong passion for brand strategy development and project execution.

Hairah prides herself in understanding consumer motivations and the brand’s unique benefits and combining them to find the “sweet spot” strategy that makes messaging relevant. Then nurturing creative development and ensuring all brand communications are consistently on-strategy at every touchpoint.

Hairah holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Marketing Communications at the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom.

9.Cedric Babu-Member

Cedric is an exceptionally high caliber public relations, business development and communications management professional operating at strategic level with over 15 years’ experience in the Public Relations, Media and Communications. Studious and passionate about communications, marketing, and PR and how it can be used to transform lives, with a deep understanding of the industry landscape. First class public relations, project management and business management skills to achieve consistent results.

Well-accustomed to negotiating and influencing ‘high stake’ sales negotiations, as well as pitching at board level. Possesses superb relationship building skills and engages successfully with stakeholders and colleagues at all levels. Extremely comfortable with a high degree of accountability and decision-making responsibility.

Thrives on a challenge and works effectively in fast paced-demanding environments with a consistent eye for detail. Takes pride in a proactive, well organized approach.

10.Mariam Jjumba-Member

Mariam is the Managing Director at Holic Pads.

Mariam is a healthcare executive, business development and marketing professional adept at improving the bottom line and enabling the achievement of full business potential by delivering transformational and visionary leadership to health care organizations.

11.Flavia Opio-Member

Flavia is a Business Analyst at the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology and a Bachelors of Arts majoring in International Relations from Makerere University in Uganda.

She has over 10 years of experience in designing and overseeing the implementation of Information Communications Technology (ICT) related projects in both public and private sector organizations. As a Business Analyst with the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U), she is instrumental in supporting Government organizations to analyze, assess, document and quantify the level of effort required to improve their productivity as well as efficiency.

As one of her current projects, Flavia is at the helm of managing the design and delivery of an e-Voucher system to 450,000 farmers across the country aimed at demonstrating ICT as a key enabler to modernize agriculture in Uganda by helping farmers access agricultural inputs.

At the strategic level, she is a key contributor in both the design, development and implementation of National ICT initiatives such as the Regional Communications Infrastructure Program –RCIP and Uganda Digital Acceleration Program-UDAP that are collectively geared towards enhancing Uganda’s digital economy.

Secretariat

12.Steven Kirenga-General Secretary

Steven is the Corporate Communications Lead at the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Steven has over fifteen (15) years of experience in strategy creation & execution, strategic communications management, consumer & business/enterprise marketing experience, developing and implementing profitable customer value propositions to the market to drive sales and revenue whilst building long-lasting relationships with customers. I am driven by the mission to contribute to the achievement of sustainable national development through developing and implementing business-driven, citizen-focused, communications strategies; building and motivating teams, managing effective partnerships and stakeholder relations.

Now at the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Steven leads the effort to humanize the roads and bridges construction and maintenance across Uganda. Steven is responsible for developing and implementing UNRA’s public affairs, communications & engagement strategies, engaging locally, regionally and globally with all government and non-governmental stakeholders on all areas of roads & bridges construction and maintenance.

Steven previously led the development and implementation of an Integrated Marketing & Communication strategy at the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U). This facilitated the successful implementation of the USD.85million World Bank funded Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (RCIP) and NITA-U initiatives namely; eGovernment Services, ICT Infrastructure Services, Information Security Services, Legal & Regulatory Services, Research & Planning and Advisory Services.

13.Pearl Natamba-Member

Pearl is a Communications Officer-Ministry of ICT & National Guidance

She is a communication specialist with 7 years of extensive experience in public relations, advertising and marketing, customer care, news reporting and writing. She possesses the comprehensive skill set and understanding necessary to effect positive, overreaching outcomes for organizations.

Pearl is skilled in developing communication strategies, speech writing, marketing and branding, liaising with the media on behalf of brands and also event planning and management.

14.Brandy Valentine Azeirwe-Member

Brandy is a Communications Officer-Ministry of ICT & National Guidance.

Brandy is a highly-skilled communication professional with demonstrated experience in executing complex tasks in various sectors.

Specifically skilled in Corporate Social Responsibility, Journalism, Corporate Communications, and Social Media, Behavior Change Communication and development of communication strategies.

Brandy is passionate about advocacy, learning, researching and resource mobilization. Her interests are in production in media and theatre, knowledge sharing and harnessing my creative abilities to make society a better place for all.

The operationalization of the Taskforce on Government Communications and National Guidance takes immediate effect.