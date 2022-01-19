By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

A 9 day road trip Caravan that will see tourism enthusiasts take a road trip with stop overs across Uganda visiting the country’s most outstanding tourist attractions and discovering new ones will be launched today.

The annual event will be officially launched today with a one day mock televised version of the caravan trip officiated by Uganda’s Tourism State Minister Hon. Martin Bahinduka Mugarra and the Breathtaking Uganda Patroness Yogi Birigwa starting with a press briefing and breakfast at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe.

From UWEC Entebbe where stakeholders will have a breakfast launch and presser, today’s caravan will proceed to Jinja according to lead organising partner Breathtaking Uganda’s Patroness Yogi Birigwa.

“ Together with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Lemala Wild waters Lodge, Adrift Uganda, Bunjee Uganda, Breathtaking Uganda and the Wanderer media platforms, the caravan will move to Jinja for a sumptuous invite only luncheon at the Wild Waters Lodge then guests will proceed to enjoy a number of interesting activities” Birigwa says.

This event will be followed virtually across the globe by a number of digital tourism enthusiasts and will have a select group of 12 special guests take part in rafting and bungee jumping while in Jinja enjoying and sharing the beauty of the source of the Nile with the world.

The evening will be crowned by guests gathering for a debriefing from the Breathtaking Uganda Patroness Yogi Birigwa and CEO Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro at the Kalagala Overland falls camp at 4:30pm from where they will later depart for Kampala.

The caravan’s entourage will then be led back to Kampala by the tourism and counter terrorism police to Sheraton Kamapala hotel where guests will depart at leisure.

These activities are geared at launching the Uganda at 60 years celebrations on top of further selling Uganda’s tourism destinations to both local and international audiences and will be an annual event covering the entire country that is projected to draw in much needed tourist numbers going forward.

