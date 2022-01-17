Using powers given to him by the Constitution of Uganda under Article 121(1) (a), President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pardoned 79 prisoners from different Prison facilities across the country.

In the letter dated 3rd January 2022, Museveni sai, “In exercise of the power vest in me under Article 121(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant pardon to these persons.”

Among the 79 pardoned prisoners, there are a Venezuelan national Doralys Rodriguez Fagundez and Uganda People’s Defence Forces officer, Private. James Awany who have been incarcerated at Luzira Upper Prison. All the 79 have been pardoned on medical and humanitarian grounds.

Here is the list: