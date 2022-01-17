The Secretary-General Richard Todwong over the weekend led a team of Top Management members for a reconciliation meeting in Sironko District.

The meeting was attended by the NRM District leaders and the MP for the Elderly, Hon Dominic Mafwabi.

Todwong emphasised the need for teamwork in order to overcome the challenges that currently face the party in various areas of the country. He called on the leaders to be exemplary so as to attract people to NRM by their conduct.

He reiterated the National Chairman’s message about mobilisation. That it is only the effective implementation of government programs that will attract people to the party.

He appealed to the leader to forgive one another because of the challenges we faced in the previous primary elections. He promised that the future elections should be better after the Secretariat has worked on the voters’ register.

He thanked the NRM members for their support to the Party in the previous elections.