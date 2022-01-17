National Unity Platform (NUP) top leaders have lashed out at New Vision newspaper for writing about the opposition party over what they described as ‘fake news’.

In their lead headline on Monday 17 January, 2022, the State owned local daily said, “NUP top bosses in bitter split”.

In the article, the newspaper wrote that Bobi Wine (NUP president) loyalists accuse the leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga of betrayal.

“Some MPs have completely stayed away from party activities because they despise the leaderships. While others fear they will be bullied by Kyagulanyi’s loyalists,” a Member of Parliament who preferred anonymity allegedly revealed to the New Vision.

However, NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says New Vision is being used by government to derail members of the Kamwokya based political outfit by creating non existing storms.

“For long, it was mainly Red Pepper that wrote fake dramatic headlines, but clearly New Vision has joined the WhatsApp group of tabloids.

The regime will use anyone and anything just so they can try to derail us by creating none existing storms. Let’s remain focused, let’s not fall into their trap,” said Ssenyonyi who also serves as Nakawa West legislator.

LOP also Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament Mpuuga also commented on Twitter, “The conflict brewing on @nyamadon’s desk must be the size of a malwa pot! He needs to be advised not to pick the straw, it could easily ferment on his head!!!”

NUP as a party also said on their Facebook page that for a regime like that of NRM that survives on propaganda, such newspaper articles have been long overdue.

The party stated that the New Vision article is meant to discredit, derail, divide and eventually destroy those who oppose the dictatorship.

“This is the burden that awaits those who take on the responsibility to oppose a dictatorship. For a regime that survives on propaganda, this & such has been long overdue. Such is meant to discredit, derail, divide and eventually destroy those who oppose the dictatorship. Let’s remain focused,” NUP posted on their Facebook page.