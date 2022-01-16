The UPDF Deputy Commander Land Forces (D/CLF) Maj Gen Sam Okiding on behalf of the Commander Land Forces (CLF) Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba officiated at the closure of the post mission ideological training course for Battle Group (BG) XXXI and the Uganda Military Training and Mentoring Team 05 (UMTMT 05).

The two weeks (3 – 14 January 2022) training at the Singo-based Peace Support Operation Training Centre in Nakaseke district equipped participants with skills in management of life after a mission, UPDF values, and financial literacy, among others.

Maj Gen Sam Okiding commended troops for the vital strength and capabilities towards international engagements in Somalia which have raised Uganda’s flag higher.

He commended them for a job well done amidst competing resource availability, saying “One can do a thousand good things and also one thousand good things can be washed away by one person.”

The Deputy CLF further urged BGXXXI and the Military Training Team 05 to preserve discipline and patience, which are key principles under the UPDF doctrine.

He thanked the Global Peace Operation (GPO) initiative for training troops at the center.

The Acting Commandant PSO-TC Singo, Col Ssozi Ssesanga applauded the UPDF leadership for facilitating the course and congratulated participants for successfully completing the course.

BG XXXI was commanded by Col Francis Aragmoi while UMTMT 05 was commanded by Col James Kato Kalyebara.

The closing function on 14th January 2022 was also attended by UPDF Officers and Men.