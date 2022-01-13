A team from Uganda Airlines on Wednesday visited a training camp of the Under (U) 20 team, of she Cranes at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Headed by the Uganda Airlines Ag. Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bamuturaki, the team delivered training kits, drinks and some bites for the team that is getting ready to face Ghana at the St. Mary’s Stadium on January 22, 2022, ahead of the Women U20 World Cup tourney.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Watchdog Uganda, Bamuturaki said the Airline and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) have a great partnership and they are ready to help each other.

“FUFA flies Uganda Airlines to wherever we fly. So, by reciprocity, we also support them in their games,” Bamuturaki said, adding that the partnership with FUFA is not about money.

“The issue is not money. As an airline, we are committed to sports. This is not the first team we are involved with. We are involved with the She Cranes, the basketball team… We are committed to women (girls). There is a lot that we can do other than support them here. It can be counselling that they require and nurturing them to see that we can work corporately with them. The support that we offer as an airline. Even working; offering them internship opportunities. It is beyond just supporting them here. When they finish school, our plan is to also offer internships and also interest them in working with the airline because we are growing.”

According to Bamuturaki, “the greater picture is to have them have gainful and meaningful employment when they are older.”

“How can we nurture and guide them as they grow? You see they are under 20. There are a lot of challenges girls face as they grow up in our communities. That’s what we are committed to. The ladies in the airline will partner with them. Coaching them. Nurturing them in the life aspect, not necessarily football,” Bamuturaki said.

The head coach of the team, Khalifa Ayub said their partnership is like marriage thus commending the Airline for the good gesture.

Speaking at the same visit, FUFA 3rd Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said football is now the way to go. “We are taking football as a change agent. A vehicle for economic development and unity.”