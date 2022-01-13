Ugandan Defence Attachés (DA) and Advisors have been cautioned to safeguard the country’s interests in their respective areas of responsibility.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vincent Waiswa Bagiire at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.

He implored participants at the three-day annual orientation workshop to have a nationalistic approach to development issues, adding that in the absence of diplomacy we can have endless wars.

“In protecting Uganda’s interests, Defence Attachés should guide foreign service officers on methods of work,” Bagiire emphasized.

He further called for a regular evaluation of Defence Attaché performance to ensure a strong support mechanism amongst themselves.

Speaking at the same function on behalf of the Permanent Secretary MoDVA Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, the MODVA Human Resource Commissioner Mr. Cox Anguzo highlighted that the workshop intends to provide a better understanding of the new diplomatic challenges so as to ensure no room for error by all Defence Attachés and Advisors.

He further advised them to preserve discipline and raise Uganda’s Flag higher.

“You are there to represent legitimate interests of our Motherland, therefore protect our interests abroad,” he said.

Ambassador David Etuket reminded participants on the need to preserve territorial integrity, regional peace and security for development to be sustained across the globe.

The three-day workshop from 12th to 14th January 2022 is being attended by Maj Gen Gervas Mugyenyi DA to India, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga DA Saudi Arabia, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka DA Tanzania, and Brig Gen Christopher Bbosa DA China, among other UPDF senior Officers.