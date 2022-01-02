The Territorial police at Najjembe near Najjembe Trading Centre – Mabira along Jinja- Kampala Highway in Buikwe on Saturday 01 January, 2022, registered a fatal accident that claimed lives of three people including a juvenile, and seriously injured six others.

Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says the accident involved two motor vehicles Reg no. UAL 958Q Toyota Corona premio and Reg.no. UAZ 558P/UAL 793X Man trailer.

“The deceased have been identified as Kalema Yunus male adult aged 31 years and a resident of Walusubi trading centre in Mukono district- driver of UAL 958Q premio, Lutwama Rajab aged 48 yrs, resident of Walusubi Mukono- Passenger in UAL 958Q premio and Unidentified female juvenile aged 4 yrs- passenger in Premio,”Nampiima said in a statement on Sunday.

“Those injured include three (03) female adults and one (01) male adult not yet identified while the two Juveniles aged 13 yrs & Maimuna aged 7 yrs have been identified as children of Lutwama Rajab, the deceased.”

According to Nampiima, It’s alleged that Motor vehicle reg.no. UAL 958Q Toyota corona premio that was being driven by Kalema from Jinja to Kampala side, lost control, crossed the lane to the opposite side and rammed into (side) motor vehicle reg. no. UAZ 558P/UAL 793X trailer that was being driven by one Takwana Karim male, aged 57 yrs from Kampala to Jinja side.

“The injured were rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital for further medical attention while the bodies of the deceased taken to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem.”