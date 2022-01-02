By Aggrey Nshekanabo

I have done some fair share of peeping through several groups, company, and individual cyber footprints. One thing that is certain is that humanity is inherently positive in outlook, which is a good thing. But then again, there is reality. Reality is partly our own effort and things beyond our control; either by calamity/pandemics or simple political response to situations. I will not add economics because, as we have been able to see in 2021, the economic trajectory is determined by calamities/pandemics and politics.

I will not dwell on predicting what 2022 will bring. There are journalists like David Mukholi of New Vision who have done this for over 15 years and so, if you want to see how your stars are aligned in 2022, then move on. I am no astrologist. What I can confidently share are the happenings of 2020-2021 that require group and personal action in 2022.

First, the last two years have seen an increase in mental ill-health. Therefore, it is okay to accept there is a problem and seek treatment. Families that lost loved ones didn’t get an opportunity to mourn them properly. Children who missed school and didn’t get proper options of expending their energies need mental health support. Individuals whose businesses collapsed need it most. Politicians who lost elections needed the support yesterday. Relationships that died or were lukewarm need it urgently. Those who fell sick, and their plans fizzled and or are still unwell, need it. Even those who hit jackpots like medical entrepreneurs need to be supported to manage the instant success. Did you note that there is no alcoholic company that didn’t post great performance? Alcoholism increased despite bars being closed.

The global North disease entrepreneurs are not done with us in the global South. I am not sure I read the Poverty indices in 2020 and 2021. Certainly, a good chunk of Sub Saharan countries are poorer and more indebted now. Of course, the rulers were insulated and became richer and secured the futures of their generations. Whose future? If you swallowed the bait that it was you the common man’s future, well, your con-artist pastor will tell you, 2022 is your year. Faith without action is dead.

Probably, 2022 is when one needs to tread carefully. The Ugandan economy is on its knees. We would have seen efforts of economic recovery, rebuilding of the nation and reconstruction of the destroyed social service structures. I have not seen much. The much-touted model of Parish Development Model (PDM) is probably going to fizzle out as soon as the politics of election acceptance are done, and we shall return to default settings. So, you are safer not to dwell so much on it if you are able to read this article. Let’s again dig into the model. Who knows their LCII Chairman? In the Local Government Structure, LCII, where the Parish is meant to be situated was intentionally phased out. Who knows the location of their Parish headquarters? Growing up in Kichwamba Bunyaruguru, there was a particular point known as Aha Muruka/Kitewulizi. We knew the Muluka/Parish Chief who was nicknamed Nyanga Oburofa (hater of poor hygiene and sanitation). The Parish Chief was also responsible for revenue collection especially from local brewers and market vendors. By the way, where does the current Muluka/Parish Chief sit? A look at the pillars of PDM as;

(1) Production, Storage, Processing and Marketing (are we going to have parish silos?)

(2) Infrastructure and Economic Services (what is that?)

(3) Financial Inclusion (VSLA and SACCO?)

(4) Social Services (which ones? Is your Health Centre II operational?

(5) Mindset change (Sounds like NGOism than state work)

(6) Parish Based Management Information System (Internet based?) How is internet penetration?

(7) Governance and Administration (hehehe. I love this joke).

With a committee of 11 persons to manage the PDM, already that is over governance and over administration. Trust me, at the end of the season, over 24 million Ugandans will still be food insecure. Just ensure you are not among the 24 out of 43 million people.

Anyway, here is the link to the model; http://parliamentwatch.ug/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ministerial-Stamen-on-the-Parish-Develop-Model-1.pdf

I am reminded that Plan for Modernisation of Agriculture (PMA) also had seven pillars. Anyone still remember them? Well, here they are;

Research and technology development (NARO) National agricultural advisory services (NAADS) Strengthening technology system and pathways (Min. of Technology has since been phased out and are now remaining with a Minister) Agricultural education (Do schools still have school farms and school gardens? Is someone talking about Farmer Field Schools of NGOs or the Farm Schools such as Nyaruzinga in Bushenyi? Improving access to rural finance (MSC- the stories of theft are heart-wrenching) Agro-processing and marketing (TEJU? And Banana Factory in Bushenyi?). Kyambura Coffee Pulpery’s machinery was stolen to the last bolt and there was a shell factory that is now a Restaurant. What happened to the coffee value chain? Is Government in charge of the chain? Sustainable natural resource utilization and management (NEMA?) In the last 30 years, we have destroyed 70% of the forests swamps.

We are always having 7 pillars and this PMA came exactly 20 years ago with a Secretariat that was headed by one Dr. Odong on Lumumba Avenue. I think Entandikwa Credit Scheme also had 7 pillars. We seem to have an obsession with 7 pillars. My take for 2022 is, it should be a year of caution. Do not test the waters with two feet. You will be swept away by the unfinished business of 2020-2021 lockdown. The good news is, Ugandans are a resilient people. There is no storm so strong that they have not been able to weather. They will bounce back!

Aggrey is a retired Journalist and works with Naalya Motel and Kyambura Safaris Ltd

anshekanabo@gmail.com