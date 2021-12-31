President Yoweri Museveni has fully reopened the economy and schools amid surging cases of Covid-19.

Currently, Uganda has 140,737 cumulative cases of Covid-19 with 1, 658 cases recorded on 29th December alone.

During his State of the Nation address on 31 December, 2021, Museveni said pre-primary, primary and secondary will be reopened starting from 10th January, 2022. He said learners will report back to school in a staggering manner starting with those in Senior one, two and three to avoid congestion.

He added that cinema halls and sports will also be allowed to operate with compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“Performing arts, concerts, discos and bars to be opened two weeks after reopening of schools,” Museveni said.

“The transport sector which has been operating at half capacity will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as both the travellers and the operators are fully vaccinated, except those below 18 years of age. They must also mask up,” he noted.

The President also revealed that curfew will be lifted for everybody after the performing arts resume.

“This is for everybody apart from the boda bodas. Bodas will continue following the curfew of 7 PM.”

However, Museveni warned Ugandans against laxity saying that If government find that patients are filling up to 50% of the ICU beds, they shall have to revise some of the measures.

“All citizens above 18 years of age should go and get vaccinated. Vaccines are available everywhere in the country. That is one of the solutions we have now. Those above 50 years who have already received the two doses, should go for a booster dose (third jab),”Museveni advised.