The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has cautioned the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Gen Yoweri Museveni against his party director of communications Emmanuel Dombo.

Speaking to STV a few days ago, Mirundi said that all the violence seen in the recent elections including in Kayunga LC5 by-election was Dombo’s work.

He claimed that the former Bunyole County East lawmaker is one of the invisible hands in NRM aiming to fail Museveni.

“The problem in NRM secretariat is Dombo, he is an invisible hand of some people and I can assure you that wherever he will go there will be violence, that is why his people rejected him.”

” Dombo is not for Museveni but rather is being used to undermine him and because of this, Museveni cannot bring a successor since NRM is now disliked by the majority of Ugandans due to violence and corruption in the party which are supported by the agents of the invisible hand.People like Dombo have made NRM lose it all and this party will be judged by the public where it has lost it all. However this is a planned move because they want to undermine Museveni’s legacy so that it does not transfer to his successor.”

Mirundi’s warning follows the Kayunga by-election where opposition supporters and candidates were tortured by the state security agents. the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) candidate Harriet Nakwedde cried foul over an election result that she claimed was rigged.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Andrew Muwonge scored 31830 votes against NUP’s Nakwedde who scored 31308, but members of the opposition and even some supporters of the NRM accused the ruling party of vote rigging.