Renowned novelist and political activist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been arrested for allegedly attacking the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)’s Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through social media posts.

Kakwenza was arrested by plain clothed security operatives who picked him from his home on Tuesday.

The development has been confirmed by Kakwenza’s colleague and fellow Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member Ronald Muhinda.

“Finally, plain clothed gunmen broke into residential house of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and kidnapped him.How long will these crimes go on? Of course the suspect and head of kidnappers is known.Muhoozi leave the boy alone or take him on using the platform he uses. You block critics on Twitter and then kidnap them, really?”Muhinda posted on his Facebook page.

Earlier on, Kakwenza also had posted,” I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but are not in uniform. I’ve locked myself inside.”

Although security is yet to confirm the reason behind Kakwenza’s arrest, sources say the strong government critic landed into trouble after abusing the First Son Gen Muhoozi.

“Muhoozi has humongous hips and breasts. He’s obese. How can a soldier who went to genuine military training and exercises everyday have such a sedentary figure? God punishes the corrupt in a good way with a badge of stupid figure,” the author of ‘The Greedy Barbarian and Banana Republic’ novel tweeted yesterday.

“Muhoozi’s bumlickers yesterday attempted to bully me into capitulation and I bombed them. They all flew. Those bewitched, bankrolled and patronised chamchas honestly mistook that it was business as usual! Me, tozungila wange with foolishness. My toolkit of verbal artillery is always full. Attack me and you will be undressed.”