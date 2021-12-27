RWAKITURA, KIRUHURA DISTRICT: President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet K. Museveni spent Christmas Day at their country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district.

Despite being at their home, the President and family still observed COVID-19 SOPs as guided by the Ministry of Health.

The President will on Friday December 31, address the nation during his annual New Years Message.