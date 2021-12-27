A report from the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road safety has revealed that during the Christmas festivities right from 23rd to 26th December, 58 people lost their lives in road accidents.

The report which was delivered by ASP Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the department shows that a total of 195 accidents occurred during the period (23rd-26th December 2021) and out of these, 51 were fatal, 93 were serious while 51were miner.

There were over 248 accident victims and out of these 58 persons died while 190 sustained injuries.

Addressing journalists on Monday at Police headquarters at Naguru, ASP Nampiima said 171 accidents were caused by reckless driving, 5 were due to carelessness of the pedestrian, 17 were hit and run and the two were due to other causes.

“Although we registered these fatalities and injuries none of them happened at known black spots because we had deployed at those points. In Kampala Metropolitan 95 accidents took place, while in the up country there over 100 accidents.”

Nampiima added that in that spirit over 3,070 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with EPS tickets on various traffic offenses at the various checkpoint in the whole country from 23-26th December. “Among these; Reckless driving 644, DMC 422, invalid driving licences235, speeding 164, not wearing seat belt 157. We want to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and drivers to avoid reckless driving since it’s the major cause of fatalities on our roads.”