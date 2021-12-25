The UPDF Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (WSACCO) was commended for demonstrating highest degree of discipline and consistent service delivery compared to other SACCOs.

Apostle Charles Tumwine of the New life Harvest Church Buwate made these remarks while preaching at the End of Year Thanksgiving get together party organised by Wazalendo leadership for all it’s staff from different branches across the country. The event was held at Ndere Troupe Gardens in Kampala on 22 Dec 2021

Tumwine appreciated the SACCO leadership and the entire staff for the great job done in transforming the lives of soldiers. He asked them to maintain the same spirit and encouraged them to keep the integrity level high.

Sheik Suleiman Lubega(Gugwa) the chairperson Imam’s Council of Uganda thanked Wazalendo for thinking about giving back to the Lord. He appreciated the discipline of the army with in the community.

Sheik Sulaiman emphasised that its because of peace and stability that such institutions can prosper. He said in the past soldiers were not good people to come to but thanked Allah for the current UPDF.

WSACCO Vice C/ person Board of Directors Col Chris Ogumelaki who represented the Chairman Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, appreciated the good working relationship between the BOD, SUPCO and staff management who tirelessly work together for the SACCO to grow and serve its members diligently.

He thanked the Management team for the zeal and selfless efforts which made the SACCO perform well amidst the covid 19 pandemic.

He further thanked the BOD for making sure that the management is supported and given everything required for better service delivery.

He added that alot is required to ensure that WSACCO is in position to compete with other financial Institutions.

The vice chairperson of the Supervisory Committee WSACCO, Lt col Abdul Wahab Mukiibi congratulated all the managers of the SACCO upon the great achievements achieved in the year 2021. He encouraged them to remain focused and aim higher. He also encouraged them not to forget the principle of improving members welfare.

The Chief Executive Officer Col Joseph Freddy Onata thanked God for yet another important day in the history of Wazalendo SACCO. “We have endured a difficult moment year with covid 19, some of our staff were infected but survived. We never lost any life,” Col Onata noted.

He said that thanks giving is the time to thank God for the past and audit both individually and as an institution whether you are progressing.

He emphasized personal assessment, that much as we work hard to improve members’ welfare the staff should as well develop themselves.

Col Onata informed the congregation that WSACCO has achieved almost all of its targets which were set for 2021. He said celebrating is worth because the 16 years journey has not been simple, but God helped us achieve remarkable growth.

“We started with UGX 12M share capital at registration but this year we have hit 219 Bn and Savings have grown from UGX 11M to the current 237Bn,” said the CEO.

He remarked that all the money collected at the thanks giving shall be donated to the less privileged “the Mission of the Poor” in kisenyi to touch lives of our community.

The Thanksgiving was also attended by members of the BOD, SUPCO, top management and all staff. Strict Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures against Covid-19 pandemic were adhered to.