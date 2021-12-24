Ugandans have been warned against luxury spending ahead of Christmas and New year festive because it may lead to bankruptcy and conflicts amongst the couples.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe noted that Christmas spending needs calculations since most of the businesses were hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe advised all Christians to budget well for what they have, knowing that the school managers will be on their case to pay school fees for their children in the first week of reopening in January, 2022.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe implored all Christians to reflect the real meaning of celebrating Christmas because Jesus Christ was born for mankind to have life in abundance but not engaging in moral acts like promiscuity, domestic violence and drunkenness.

He also hailed the Ankole Diocese for releasing Itojo Archdeaconry to be annexed to South Ankole Diocese saying that it will be officially welcomed on 20th February 2022 when the diocese will mark Eleven years since its inception in 2011.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said that Itojo archdeaconry will bring 10 archdeaconries and 61 parishes in south Ankole diocese and warmly welcomed the Archdeaconry.

The former chairman Ntungamo District Denis Singahache called upon the public to refocus on income generating ventures and desist from wasting time because time wasted shall never be gained.