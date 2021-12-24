By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Uganda is indeed gifted by nature and has many times showed up as a top 10 destination in many surveys by discovery Channel, Lonely planet and other destination rating agencies the past 5 same years.

Dubbed the pearl of Africa by Sir Winston Churchill one of Britain’s most celebrated Prime Ministers of the modern time you can never go wrong exploring and adventuring in the wild of this beautiful nation.

And to help you navigate this country effortlessly and have memorable adventure, a group of tourism enthusiasts and stake holders led by Isaiah Rwanyekiro the Breathtaking Uganda CEO have organised some of the most adventurous tours across the country this holiday season.

Dubbed ‘Christmas in the wilderness’ this campaign will enable Ugandans who want to visit some of the leading National Parks in the country including Murchison falls National Park, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Lake Mburo and beautiful holiday destinations like Lake Bunyonyi and Jinja tourism city will have the chance to do so at affordable rates with a touch of luxury this festive season.

“We have partnered with a number of leading hotels, lodges and resorts across the country plus government parastatals in the tourism sector to give Ugandans group affordable packages that can enable them enjoy a touch of luxury in groups taking advantage of the reduced costs arising from from economies of scale arising from there,” Mr Rwanyekiro says.

When and where?

The tours are taking place between 23rd December 2021 and 15th January 2022.

Already on going is one package to Queen Elizabeth National Park which will see visitors enjoy first class accomodation at Voyager Safari camp and Equator Safari Lodge up to the 26th of December at Ushs. 950,000 per person.

Murchison falls National Park will also have a group of wilderness lovers visiting it from 27th to 30th December at Ushs. 950,000 per person being accommodated at Kabalega Resorts.

Lake Mburo National Park is on the menu too from 24th Friday to Sunday 26th December or any other 3 days with in the stipulated time frame to January 15th. The fees are Ushs. 670,000 per person with accomodation at Leopard Rest camp, the minimum number of bookings is 7 people.

The beautiful islands of Kalangala are also on the menu from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th December with Victoria Forest Resort and Brovad Sands Lodge being the accomodation points. Price is Ushs. 670,000 per person and these too can happen on any other 3 days until the 15th of January.

Other memorable tours being organised by Breathtaking Uganda between Friday 24th December and Sunday 26th with a chance of visiting even after until January 15th include Siipi falls Kapchorwa, Lake Bunyonyi Kabale, Jinja Adventure city and Fortportal tourism city at Ushs. 670,000 per person are also available.

For more details one can contact Breathtaking Uganda on all social media platforms that is whatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or their CEO Isaiah Rwanyekiro to be part of this unforgettable experience.

WhatsApp: +256701133509 Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com