A total of one hundred fifty four (154) Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers successfully completed three weeks training on the importance of maintaining the right military ideology.

The training at Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, reminded trainees the importance of keeping the right military ideology since it’s the backbone and basis of strength for the UPDF.

While passing out the graduands on behalf of the Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Adjutant Land Forces Headquarters Bombo Brig Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe thanked UPDF leadership for providing continuous training in all Units and Formations.

He noted that deepening and heightening ideological consciousness promotes discipline, teamwork, loyalty, integrity, sacrifice and increases the motivation of Officers and Men.

He added that the vision and mission of UPDF can only be maintained from a soldier who is ideologically conscious, pro-people and disciplined.

He reminded the newly trained soldiers to practice what they learned and ensure that the country remains peaceful and stable for social economic transformation.

The Director Political Education at Land Forces Headquarters Col Anatoli Nuwagira on behalf of the Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Matsiko said the training aimed at improving and maintaining discipline, cohesion, containment and increasing morale of troops.

The pass out on 22 December 2021 was also graced by the presence of the Director Finance at the Land Forces Headquarters Col Jacob Yebazibwe and Director Auxiliary Forces Col Moses Ejiet, among others.