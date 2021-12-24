The Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi has said the opposition political parties in Uganda have no aim apart from sloganeering.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline show on Thursday, Baryomunsi said the opposition political parties cannot take Uganda anywhere since they are not serious with the way they play their cards.

“The opposition parties are not serious in this country. If you look at FDC and NUP, what is their aim? Their only aim is Museveni must go,” the Minister said.

Dr Baryomunsi added that currently, majority of Ugandans are comfortable with President Yoweri Museveni’s rule ans they are not looking at change of leadership.

” They only look at, is there bread on the table? Where they see they need change, they will effect it,”he noted.

” We believe that it is not about changing leadership. In football, when you have a player who scores, you make them play up to the end of the game. Time will come, and we will change President Museveni….Uganda was like a patient in coma, surviving on oxygen. That is how the NRM found Uganda.”

On the issue of full reopening of the economy in January, 2022 amid rising cases of Covid-19, Baryomunsi said government up to now still maintains its affirmative position.

“The rise in #COVID19 cases is due to the Omicron variant. The position up to now is that we shall still go ahead with full opening the economy. We are going to have robust sensitization on vaccination and SOPs, but we are not going to do it at once. It will be staggered throughout January.”