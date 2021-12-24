Controversial social and political activist Dr Stella Nyanzi has said she wants to restate her love and admiration for National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as the year ends.

Dr Nyanzi, a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member says earlier this year, she vehemently and publicly criticised Bobi Wine’s leadership, performace as well as his style. She says she was hard hitting and was harsh to him and its high time she mended her broken relationship with him.

“My criticism of you, notwithstanding, I cannot undermine the charisma with which you encouraged youths, poor people, urbanites on the periphery of power, and several disillusioned social groups to actively participate in Uganda’s elections. I admire and applaud you for renewing the hopes of multitudes of disenfranchised Ugandans that indeed liberation from dictator Museveni is possible. You reignited the liberation struggle. You woke up many sleeping individuals,” the former Makerere University research fellow said on Friday.

” Our people say, “Ensowera ekwagala yekugwa ku bbwa.” And so, as Christmas Eve approaches, I write in love – emphasising that my criticism of your public personna, neither negates my admiration for your charisma nor diminishes my hope in your great potential to keep alive the fight for freedom in Uganda. I love you, Bobi Wine. And I wish to mend our broken relationship,”she added.

See Dr Nyanzi’s Full Facebook post:

Dear Bobi Wine, As the year ends, and just before Christmas day, I want to restate my love and admiration for you. You are my little brother of the buffalo clan of the Baganda of Buganda. Tweddira mbogo. And this cultural fact will never change. Among our people, we say, “Baluganda bitta bwebikonagana tebyatika!” Earlier this year, I vehemently, persistently, variously and publicly criticised, mocked and ridiculed your leadership, your performace, and your style. I was hard hitting. I was harsh. I was ferocious. I was truthful. I was unrelenting. My criticism of you, notwithstanding, I cannot undermine the charisma with which you encouraged youths, poor people, urbanites on the periphery of power, and several disillusioned social groups to actively participate in Uganda’s elections. I admire and applaud you for renewing the hopes of multitudes of disenfranchised Ugandans that indeed liberation from dictator Museveni is possible. You reignited the liberation struggle. You woke up many sleeping individuals. Your defiant challenge to Dictator Museveni inspires me, even when we belong to two distinct political parties. And in you, I see deep elements of defiance that I would love to see in my sons and daughter who are your nephews and niece in our clan. And it is this attribute you have as an exemplar of the revolutionary I love that makes me extend to you an olive branch. Our people say, “Ensowera ekwagala yekugwa ku bbwa.” And so, as Christmas Eve approaches, I write in love – emphasising that my criticism of your public personna, neither negates my admiration for your charisma nor diminishes my hope in your great potential to keep alive the fight for freedom in Uganda. I love you, Bobi Wine. And I wish to mend our broken relationship. Merry Christmas and aluta continua! #WeAreRemovingADictator Your clan sister – Kyana kya mbogo, Stella Nyanzi