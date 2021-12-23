At least three Rwandan nationals are being held by the Rubanda police for illegally entering in Uganda.

The Rwandans entered Uganda through the porous border route in Kashasha Town council Rubanda District, which borders Rwanda.

While addressing the Rubanda District council,the Peter Rwakifari the President’s representative in the District said they Will be aligned in Court soon.

According to Rwakifari, they will either be given a linient sentence or be deported.

RDC Rwakifari also revealed that the Rwandans have pleaded with Ugandan security not hand them over to Rwanda, fearing for their lives.

According to a security official who preferred anonymity, they may be jailed for life if they are returned to Rwanda.

RDC Rwakifari warned Ugandans against crossing the porous border to Rwanda, saying the relationship between the two countries is yet to normalize.

Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda in February 2019 accusing Kampala of hosting and giving comfort to her enemies.

Since then,the signs of opening the borders remain extremely slim.