Police in Rukungiri district have arrested a village chairperson on allegations of murdering his 27 year old wife.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Madina Elizabeth Nuwamanya, resident of Kakyibaya A, Southern Ward, Kebisoni Town Council in Rukungiri district.

According to Maate, the police spokesperson, the suspect is a 40 year old Evaristo Musinguzi, the Local Council 1 chairperson of the same area and husband to the deceased.

It’s alleged that on 21st December 2021 at around 11:00pm, the deceased picked a quarrel with the husband/suspect over served food that was left in the house with out locking it which Evaristo claimed could have been poisoned.

The quarrel ended up in a fight which attracted a number of neighbours and residents where by the deceased was pushed by the husband making her to hit her forehead on a cemented verandah.

It is said that the residents forced the suspect to take her for medication and as he was calling for a vehicle, the wife was confirmed dead by a nearby nurse.

According to Maate, Evaristo thereafter handed himself to Kebisoni Police Station and a case of murder by assault was recorded on reference number 03/22/12/2021.

“The scene of crime was visited by the DCID/O, CIO, SOCO, a team of detectives and other personnel who took the body to Rwakabengo Health Center III for postmortem,” Maate said.

Maate revealed that the suspect Evaristo was picked from Kebisoni and he is currently being detained at Rukungiri CPS for further management.

The case of murder has since been recorded at Rukungiri CPS vide CRB 1673/2021 as inquiries are at hand.