NRM flag bearer Andrew Muwonge has been declared winner of Kayunga LC5 by-election.

Muwonge who garnered 31,830 votes defeated his closest competitor Harriet Nakwedde who got 31,380.

Nakwedde has been National Unity Platform’s flagbearer in the race.

The LC 5 seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office.