NRM flag bearer Andrew Muwonge has been declared winner of Kayunga LC5 by-election.
Muwonge who garnered 31,830 votes defeated his closest competitor Harriet Nakwedde who got 31,380.
Nakwedde has been National Unity Platform’s flagbearer in the race.
The LC 5 seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com