National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has expressed discontent following the declaration of NRM’s Andrew Muwonge as winner of Kayunga LC5 by-election.

Muwonge who garnered 31,830 votes defeated his closest competitor Harriet Nakwedde who got 31,380.

Nakwedde has been NUP’s flagbearer in the hotly contested race.

After the declaration of results by the Kayunga Electoral Commission Returning Officer on Friday morning, Bobi Wine went on his social media pages and accused President Yoweri Museveni of robbing the victory of Kayunga people by declaring his candidate Muwonge as winner of the race.

“In broad day light, Museveni robs the victory of the people, and declares his candidate in Kayunga!” the former presidential candidate stated.

Earlier on, Bobi Wine had complained about the massive fraud at the Kayunga Tally Centre.

“Kayunga: Our agents are reporting massive fraud at the Tally Centre. From our independent tally of 335 out of 338 duly signed original DR Forms, we are leading with a difference of 15,000 votes. Now, they are adding their candidate hundreds of votes at several polling stations! Some of our agents who have tried to protest have been pushed out of the Tally Centre. Even then, we are leading by far. Be woke,” he said.

The Kayunga LC 5 seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo, whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office.