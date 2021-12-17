The territorial police in Kiboga is investigating circumstances under which two police officers were murdered and their guns stolen.

The incident which occurred on Thursday 16.12.2021, at around 7.30pm, at Nakasozi police post, in Kiboga District.

According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala, the officers have been identified as; Cpl Nsubuga Francis and SPC Ddimba Paul.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and colleagues.The facts indicate that the officers were attacked while seated at the police post, by a gang of 4 armed men, dressed in civilian attire,” Kawala said in a statement yesterday.

“This is the second such kind of attack within a duration of nine days, targeting police officers and their guns.”

Kawala added that they have dispatched teams from the Flying squad unit, to team up with the territorial police and ensure the suspects are identified and brought to justice.

“The motive of the suspects is not yet determined, but we shall release more details as soon as they are availed.”