Following the brutality exercised by security forces against the leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kayunga on Tuesday, the president of Uganda’s main opposition political party Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has asked President Yoweri Museveni why he continues to organize elections yet he fears his opponents.

The former presidential candidate posed the question to President Museveni through his Facebook page a few hours after the brutal treatment NUP memebers such as Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake and the party flagbearer for Kayunga LC5 by-election Harriet Nakwedde Kafeero.

He accused the President’s elite forces (Special Forces Command) of being too brutal on Ugandans who are not criminals.

“Too much violence meted out on our leaders in Kayunga. Several of them have sustained severe injuries. Hon. Zaake has been badly beaten by SFC soldiers and he’s now currently admitted at a hospital in Jinja. The most critical question to #DictatorMuseveni is, if you fear elections why do you organize them? Your murderous regime is on its way out, no matter what you do! The goons are not even ashamed to lay their filthy hands on a woman. They’ve also brutalized our candidate Hon. Nakwedde Harriet Kafeero! The clock is ticking. They are on borrowed time.”

Bobi Wine also added that President Museveni is no longer feeling any shame to use taxpayers money to put his political rivals under-house arrest.

“Dictator Museveni is so shameless. He places me under house arrest and then uses taxpayers’ money to ferry people to go see him in Kayunga where we are supposed to be campaigning for our candidate. This is why we are not giving up until Uganda is free!”

Tuesday was the last day of campaigns for the Kayunga LC5 by-election and Bobi Wine was expected to campaign for Nakwedde but on Tuesday morning he was put under house arrest at his home in Magere.

On the other hand, President Museveni managed to go to Kayunga where he campaigned for the NRM flagbearer Andrew Muwonge.

Other nominated candidates include; Musisi Boniface Bandikubi (Independent); Kamoga Jamilu (Independent), Waddimba Anthony (DP) and Nyanzi Majid (Independent). However the stiff competition is between NUP’s Nakwedde and NRM’s Muwonge. The polling day is on Thursday, December 16th this year.

The Kayunga LC5 by-election follows the mysterious death of former chairperson Ffeffekka Sserubogo. His lifeless body was found hanging from the tree on the morning of 16th June this year.