The National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) President Yoweri Museveni has asked his former Minister Idah Nantaba and Kayunga district party leader Moses Karangwa to stop bickering and work for the the betterment of their party and Uganda at large.

Gen Museveni gave his wise counsel to the two longtime rivals during the last campaigning day for Kayunga district chairperson by-elections on Tuesday where he revealed that no one is bigger than the party, not even him who founded it.

“Who has powers more than the party? Individual power is meaningless even me, the President of Uganda and the founder of NRM, individually I’m powerless. The best example to show that individualism is nothing is in 1971 when Idi Amin captured power, we left the country to Tanzania to fight him together and we removed him, the same applied to Obote, I was not alone to defeat Obote, we were 27 and to get other numbers we mobilized people to join us so, we became powerful together. Our power comes from you people nobody else.”

He added: “Stop individualism because it’s meaningless and there is no power in individualism. There are wrangles between Nantaba and Karangwa I hear. You two are getting off the original line of NRM. No one can do a thing individually, all the roads we have constructed in Kayunga and Mukono it was because of NRM, not Nantaba or Karangwa. So don’t waste time focusing on yourselves, you are losing the right direction and in doing so you are going to lose a lot of things because we deliver services to all Ugandans even if some of them don’t support our party.”

He asserted that the idea of individualism is one of the poisons that are going to spoil politics in NRM and promised that he will wipe this vice as soon as possible.

The rivalry between Nantaba, the former minister of ICT who doubles as the woman member of Parliament Kayunga district Nantaba and Karangwa began 7 years ago resulting from land disputes in Kayunga. It all started when Nantaba who was then the state minister of lands discovered that Karangwa was one of the ruthless party cadres that leveraged NRM’s existence to grab people’s land.

Using her docket as minister of lands Nantaba waged a war against Kalangwa’s and some land that the latter had allegedly grabbed was given back to the owners.