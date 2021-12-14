Security forces have deployed heavily at home of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi in Magere ahead of planned visit to Kayunga district.

Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine was set to visit Kayunga to campaign for the main opposition party’s flagbearer Harriet Nakwedde who is vying for the District Chairperson seat.

“This morning, ahead of my planned visit to Kayunga District to campaign for our flag bearer, the police and military deployed overnight around my home in an apparent attempt to block me from leaving. The cowardly regime is on its way out. A matter of time,”Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post today.

The former Presidential candidate further revealed that his security guard and gardener have since been arrested from his home.

” The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter. Our security guard and gardener have been violently arrested, beaten and bundled into ‘drones’ parked outside our gate. Their phones have been confiscated. Other young men in the area are being arrested and taken away in mobile prisons.”

Nubian Li, Bobi Wine’s friend and singing partner also disclosed that he has been blocked from accessing the latter’s home and the officer in charge told him that its an order from above.

” Bobi Wine is currently under house arrest and no one is allowed to access his home! I was told by the officer in charge that those are the directives from above. H.E Kyagulanyi Ssentamu was scheduled to be in Kayunga campaigning for our NUP candidate LCV chairperson Nakwedde Harriet. #batiddenyo #freeallpoliticalprisonersuganda,”Nubian Li posted.