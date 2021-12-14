By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Ever since Kezzi Entertainment under fashion and beauty industry Queen Brenda Nanyonjo took over the Miss Uganda World franchise some form of stability, consistency and disappearance of the glaring scandals that once befell this wonderful pageant have nearly disappeared.

A great bit of that achievement is due to the fact that Nanyonjo together with her team had largely been there done that even before they took the reigns of our much Cher Miss Uganda pageant.

Given their passion and expertise, they have together with Breathtaking Uganda an Initiative by local Public Relations Guru Isaiah Rwanyekiro repositioned this year’s Miss Uganda as an initiative to boost the country’s tourism and image both locally and abroad.

Represented by our current beauty Queen and reigning Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya also our representative at the 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant currently taking place in Puerto Rico, Miss Uganda’s current franchise holders and their strategic partners want this to be another strategic opportunity about marketing Uganda as a top global tourist destination.

According to Rwanyekiro, this is another more cost effective way of putting Uganda on the world stage and he is calling upon all stake holders not only to follow the proceedings of the current Miss World competition closely but also render whatever support they can to Uganda’s representative at the event Elizabeth Bagaya so that she can come out top among all the girls at the competition.

Specifically he calls upon corporate sponsors and individuals who can offer support of any kind to this cause to join in and make the most of this opportunity as Uganda utilises yet another opportunity of shinning on the world stage thanks to our beauty Queen Elizabeth Bagaya and all the partners at Miss Uganda world.