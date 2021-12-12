Parliament has received a motion urging government to strengthen efforts for promoting road safety in the country.

The motion moved by MP Alex Ruhunda (NRM, Fort Portal Central Division) on Thursday, 09 December 2021 comes ahead of the commemoration of the National Road Safety Week between 13 and 17 December 2021.

In the motion supported by all sides of the House, Ruhunda called for the need to fund different road safety activities especially for the Uganda Police and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The legislator also called for the reduction the speed limit reduced to 30 kms per hour from 50 within urban centres as a measure to curb road carnage.

According to Ruhunda, the ministry should consider reducing the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) from the current 0.08mg/100ml to 0.05mg/100ml for the general drivers and 0.02mg/100ml for young and novice drivers and commercial drivers.

This measurement examines the percentage of alcohol in a person’s bloodstream and a reduction would mean nipping cases of drunk driving in the bud.

He also called for setting up acceptable standards for helmets, seatbelts, and child restraints to be allowed on the market and strengthening of enforcement of road safety laws and regulations, especially during the festive season.

Ruhunda called for the effective collection of road crash data between the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Health and the Uganda Police Force.

MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi (NRM, Elgon County) in seconding the motion said that government should improve on the dilapidated road network in the city to reduce on accidents.

The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, differed debate on the motion to Tuesday, 14 December 2021.