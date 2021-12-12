The Democratic Party (DP) Secretary General Dr. Siranda Gerald Blacks is the party’s flagbearer for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP position.

Siranda was voted on Saturday by the members of the National Executive Committee of DP in a sitting held at the party’s Campaign Command Center-Balintuma Road. The EALA elections are slated for next year.

In the ordinary NEC sitting presided over by the Party’s National Chairman Dr. Kiwanuka Mayambala the two candidates that were present namely Babirye Kabanda the Treasurer General of the party and Siranda Blacks started by campaigning to NEC members who constitute the voters in this regard.

Each ccandidate was given twenty minutes to convince the voters to cast votes in their favor and then ten minutes for each to answer the questions.

DP nominated three candidates for EALA flag bearer including Faith Namusana Akiteng, Kabanda and Siranda though only two candidates showed up on the voting day. Faith didn’t appear though she communicated why she didn’t appear, she said that there was some erand she had to run which took precedent over pursuing to become the DP EALA flag bearer in the elections scheduled for next year in the 11th Parliament.

In a tightly contested election Dr. Siranda won by only two votes over the 22 votes garnered by Kabanda the first runner up. Siranda obtained 24 votes.

Both candidates thanked the voters and pledged to work together for the betterment of Democratic Party.

The President General of the Democratic Party Norbert Mao in his speech called for unity of the candidates and their supporters. He called them to remember that DP is big to accommodate everybody. The president also promised to be the chief campaigner of the flag bearer in the EALA elections scheduled for next year.