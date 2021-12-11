The Resident District Commissioner of Ntungamo David Kaboyo has urgued the general public to advocate and protect the dignity of women and girls if political and social economic transformation is to be achieved in the country.

RDC Kaboyo noted that there has been a surge in domestic violence, child marriages, sexual exploitation and abuse due to failure by public to recognize the role of women in the society.

He made remarks on Friday as a chief walker during South Ankole diocese 16 days of Mothers Union activism against gender based violence through Ntungamo town.

Kaboyo also commended NRM government programmes that combat gender-based violence including women and girls’ empowerment projects.

He noted that the office RDC and Police have resolved to priorities gender based violence against women and girls files to secure justice.

The 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence is an international campaign that commences on 25 November—the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women—and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day.

The president of Mothers Union South Ankole Diocese, Lillian Ahimbisibwe noted that the walk through the town was aimed at creating awareness about the dangers of gender based violence and advocate for the plight of women and girls as well as boys.

Ms Lillian observed that violence against women and girls has been a persisting and the vice was worsened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPC Ntungamo Patience Baganzi noted that addressing gender-based violence requires a concerted response involving all Ugandans such as women, girls, men and boys themselves.

Baganzi revealed that some people have a tendency of making businesses out of demotic violence and defilement cases by marrying off their daughters at a young age.

The Mothers Union Coordinator South Ankole Diocese Niwabaine Dina Nabaasa underscored the need for a whole of society approach including religious leaders in addressing harmful practices as well as violence against women and girls saying that a good family equates good Nation.

One of the participants Ruth Kakitsinga hailed the Mothers Union president for organizing the walk and rooted for cooperation at grass root level.