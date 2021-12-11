The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering team using Earth moving equipment has embarked on opening the impassable stretch of the main supply route from Mukakati UPDF Forward Operating Base (FOB) up to Lesse passing through R.Semulik Bridge.

The dilapidated, deep potholed and narrow stretch of 14kms route had bogged down the progress of UPDF ground offensive against ADF terrorists. The road construction work is jointly done by UPDF and FARDC Engineers.

Speaking to media from Uganda and DRC in the thick impenetrable Ituri forest, Col Gbiagolo Antoine, FARDC Sector Operations commander informed journalists that the joint road construction depicts the true brotherhood of the two military forces and that if the road is not expeditiously repaired will constrain the impending offensive operation against the common enemy.

“We have invited media to first of all inform the world that we are committed to jointly fight our common enemy ADF and other anti-peace elements. This road construction depicts the true brotherhood between FARDC and Uganda forces.” Said FARDC Sector Commandant.

Presenting UPDF, Col James Kasule, the 111 Brigade Commander, informed media fraternity that, UPDF came to Congo to support FARDC in eliminating the common enemy who is not only killing and destabilizing DRC but also terrorizing Uganda.

“In support of our brothers, UPDF are happy and willing to jointly eradicate ADF hiding in these thick Ituri forests. We want to make sure our two countries are peaceful so that such infrastructural development can be realized. We want to warn ADF you either surrender or prepare for your demise. We are going to hunt you up to the last man.” Warned Col Kasule.

UPDF has been at Mukakati Forward Operating Base for a week, carrying out other military activities that enhance combat readiness against ADF terrorists.

The Civil Military engagements with the surrounding communities have enabled UPDF to inform the public the objective of being in Congo and this has enabled to win the hearts and minds of the community. UPDF has also conducted medical outreach programs to treat the sickly Congolese, opening water points for the communities and now the road rehabilitation.

Among the media houses that attended the function included; VOA, Aljazeera, XINHUA, AFP, Independent, NTV Uganda, UBC Uganda and New Vision Uganda.