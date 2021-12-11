President Yoweri Museveni has directed all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to give all printing deals to state owned media company- Vision Group and Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

In a 28th September, 2021 letter addressed to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Museveni revealed that he recently met the board members and management of Vision Group who sought his help in securing printing works from government MDAs.

“They indicated to me that they have over the years invested over Shs45 billion in three state of the art printing presses, making them one of the biggest printers in the region. However, they notified me that whereas, MDAs spend over Shs50 billion annually on printing work alone, very little of this work goes to them and the government Printing and Publishing Corporation in Entebbe,”Museveni told Nabbanja.

He added that Vision Group which is headed by his former Senior Presidential Press Don Wanyama and UPPC are majority government owned companies that need to be supported.

” I am therefore, directing you to communicate to government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that all their printing works are given to the Vision Group and UPPC, Entebbe,”the President ordered.