The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt Hon Robinah Nabbanja has told locals in Kayunga to vote NRM’s Andrew Muwonge to ensure development of the district.

“Dont look at him as Muwonge but he is representing NRM. The total democracy that NRM brought to Uganda is one which allows people choose their leaders. If you vote Muwonge, he knows my office and will easily lobby for you. He will lobby for the development of Kayunga,”Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at various scientific meetings held in Galiraaya , Bbaale and Kayonza subcounties in Bbaale constituency in a bid to galvanize support for the NRM flag bearer in the Kayunga LC5 race.

Welcomed by party officials led by the NRM vice chairman for Central Region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, the Director for Mobilization, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, Emmanuel Dombo, the director for Communication, among other party officials, Rt Hon Nabbanja arrived in pomp amidst cheers from the party supporters who expressed happiness at seeing her.

Speaking to them, Nabbanja said she was happy to return to the district that she last visited a few months ago but said she had brought good news to the people.

“We already have a contractor to work on the 89.81km Kayunga-Bbaale-Galiraaya road. China Railway Seventh Group is soon starting work on the road. The NRM government has also constructed, and refurbished for you a very beautiful referral hospital here in Kayunga. Now that President Museveni is on top and I am the Prime Minister, it is only wise that you vote for an NRM candidate who will easily lobby and such development continues to come to Kayunga,”Nabbanja said.

She noted that those affected by floods will soon be resettled by land since government has started looking for land where to relocate them.

The Prime Minister however asked voters not to be hoodwinked by anyone, explaining that the only NRM candidate in the Kayunga LC5 race is Andrew Muwonge and that he is the one to be voted for on 16 December.

“Show love to President Museveni by voting for Muwonge. Let no one decide for you who to vote. Muwonge is our flag bearer.”

She however asked Muwonge to ensure he deals with land grabbing and corruption if voted into office.

The NRM Director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde said the December 16 by-election is a chance for the voters to correct the mistake they had made by not voting for an NRM candidate as the LC5 chairman.

“Thank you for voting for President Museveni and NRM in the general election. I now ask you to move that support to vote for Muwonge. This is the chance for people of Kayunga to rectify the mistake they had earlier made and vote for someone who will work closely with President Museveni. This is your chance and don’t let it pass,”Sseninde said.

The NRM flag bearer in the Kayunga LC5 race promised to lobby jobs for youth in the district but also ensure he returns the district’s lost glory by uniting all people regardless of their party affiliations, religions or tribes.

The Prime Minister will today continue canvasing votes for the NRM flag bearer in the Kayunga LC5 race as she holds several scientific meetings in Kitimbwa , Busaana and Kayunga subcounties.