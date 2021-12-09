President Yoweri Museveni has assured the people of the East Africa that the concept of integration is possible as there are political, economic and social elements of commonality among the people of the region.

“Political and economic integration in East Africa is possible because the people in the region are similar or compatible for political federation,” he said.

The president made the remark while presenting a lecture of opportunity to the students from the National Defence College of Kenya on Tuesday December 7, 2021, at State House, Entebbe.

The fifteen-member delegation of students comprised participants from the host country, Kenya; Botswana, Egypt and Tanzania. They were led Brigadier General EP Lopokoyit from National Defence College of Kenya.

Linking the example of the unification factor in the developed world like the USA, Museveni enlightened the delegation that USA was founded on the premise and new principles of unification of its fragmented colonies (states) to capture its internal market, create more revenue to become a rich super power because of its economic base.

“Socio-economic transformation and market strategy is the way to go. This vision answers the question of prosperity. Therefore, East Africa is lucky. People are interlinked by their dialects. Integration in general terms is not a fashion. It ensures prosperity, meaning that the more one produces, the bigger the market and more riches attained. Integration of EAC therefore, is a matter of life and death,” said Museveni.

The president further clarified to the delegation that strategic security, economic, and political support to EAC after former member states have been joined by Burundi, South Sudan, and later DRC summarises why regional integration has to be enhanced.

The team leader Brigadier General EP Lopokoyit commended the president for facilitating the group with an enriching lecture with diverse knowledge.

While in Uganda, the team has had an opportunity to visit industrial development sites like Quality Chemicals, Luzira and National Enterprises Corporation (N.E.C) and historical sites like the Uganda Museum, among others.