The National Resistance Movement (NRM) director for Mobilization, Recruitment, and Cadre Development, Rosemary Sseninde has urged NRM leaders in Katabi Busiro County, Wakiso District to work towards uniting the party members other than fighting.

‘’Our focus now as NRM leaders is to work towards promoting the lives of communities. Therefore, promote things that unite people than dividing them,’’ Sseninde advised

Sseninde was speaking at the official opening of a one week training for NRM leaders in Katabi held at Nkumba Primary school Wakiso District.

The Katabi leaders Ideological Booth Camp was organised under the theme ‘Rejuvenate, Energies and Organise’’

According to Sseninde, the training is timely and is part of the countrywide activities that were launched last month by NRM Secretariat aimed at galvanizing cohesion in the party and ensuring smooth working relations between the party secretariat and the grass-root structures.

She noted that the fighting among the party members is doing a disservice to them.

“Our internal fighting has given opportunity to opposition leaders to take our positions especially in Buganda.We all belong to the NRM family under our founding father and the Party’s National Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. There is no need to fight each other,” Seninde said.

Lt Bethel Muhereza, the civil military cooperation officer in the Special Forces Command(SFC) said the one week training is aimed at changing the mindset of leaders towards development, leadership skills and financial literacy among others.

The function was also graced by the Wakiso RDC W Nuru Mbabali, district and other local leaders among others.