Alam Group of Companies’ Ali Alam has been elected to the Uganda Manufacturers Association(UMA) board. Alam was elected to the board in an AGM held on the 2nd December 2021 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo.

The elected board will serve from 2021 to 2023.

Alam welcomed the vote of confidence by UMA members by the election.

The businessman said that their companies have endeavoured to serve Uganda through the tough COVID-19 times over the last two years and this trust in their service means a lot.

He said that while the economy has been hit hard by inflation, his challenge and the UMA board will be to push government to enact policies that can help businesses find their feet again.

Alam said that Uganda has had two years of challenge but with the on-going COVID-19 vaccination exercise, there is light at the end of the tunnel for businesses.

He said on the UMA board, he will strive to encourage government to help business owners meet the COVID-19 regulations for reopening to the public.

Alam revealed that Alam Group of Companies speedily adopted the measures that the Ministry of Health recommended to avoid or limit the spread of the pandemic in 2020. As a result, the group had been able to keep much of its workforce at work with few cases of interruption due to the pandemic. He offered to share this knowledge with the board and country when given an opportunity.

Alam promised to serve to the best of his ability.

The elective AGM, which is held once every two years offers a platform for members of the association to review the activities undertaken by the board and secretariat. During the AGM, members also engage in an elective process to vote for their category specific representatives on the UMA Board.

Elected members of the UMA Board include:

Mr. Deo Kayemba (UMA Chairman) -East African Roofing Systems Ltd

Mr. Alam Ali – Alam Group of Companies

Mr. Ramesh Babu – Kiboko Enterprises Ltd

Mr. Humphrey Nzeyi – Crown Beverages Ltd

Ms. Joseline Kateeba – Crest Foam Limited

Mr. Senyondo Mansuli – Mayondo Engineering Solutions Ltd

Ms. Joseph Steven Mpagi Kalibbala – Electrical Controls and Switchgear Ltd (ECS)

Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. – Ugachick Poultry Breeders

Mr. Richard Mubiru – Southern Range Nyanza

Mr. Mwine Jim Kabeho – East African Packaging Solutions

Dr. Lalani Sikander – Roofings Group

Mr. Hemnabh Khatau – Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited

Mr. Simon Kaheru – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Mr. Adinarayana Balcha – General Mouldings (U) Ltd

Ms. Sifa Kaddu – Peacock Paints

Hajji Ibrahim Lule – Lulex Enterprises

Mr. Senkumba Eddie – Nice House of Plastics

Ms. Lydia Mwesigwa – Mesha Steel Ltd