Storytelling, or the ability to tell stories, has long been a must-have for business. Stories seem to be important for films, novels and tv shows, but what’s that got to do with business? The fact is that stories sell very well because we all love fairy tales from childhood, so we’re particularly susceptible to them. At the Alex Reinhardt Academy, you can learn how to harness the magical power of storytelling to increase sales and earn even more.

Storytelling is taught in literary courses or at a scriptwriting academy, but it’s better to take online business training to increase company profits. Courses at the Alex Reinhardt Academy will tell you in detail how to use storytelling to grow sales. Spoiler alert! You don’t have to be a brilliant writer or script writer to do that! In this article, the Academy experts will show you what it takes to make a quality and compelling story.

Choosing the right pitch

You can tell your story in any form you like, including a video or a series of slides. Of course, vivid photos and colourful videos will always grab your viewer’s attention. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t forget about the text.

A winning format for business storytelling is blending reality and virtuality. People today spend so much time in front of computer screens and smartphones that the virtual world is just as important to them as the real world. “We’ve been living in the Matrix for a long time now,” jokes Alex Reinhardt. However, that joke is half-true because it’s physically hard for today’s customers to accept a reality that doesn’t contain a bit of the fictional world to which they’ve become accustomed.

Already, giants such as Facebook are testing ways to use augmented reality technology for advertising. It’s likely to be the most popular advertising channel in the future, but for now, it is too expensive for ordinary companies to advertise their goods and services using such technology. So instead, they can tell a sales story on social media or run a storytelling video on YouTube or TikTok. It’s all a combination of reality and virtuality too! According to the Alex Reinhardt Academy experts, the essential thing is to have the right structure at the story’s heart.

Telling customers a powerful product story with the experts from the Alex Reinhardt Academy

Base a good sales story on the right structure. You can learn more about this structure at the Alex Reinhardt Academy. But, first, let’s take a look at all the elements of a good story:

The plot. Our hero faces a problem, for example, using too much dishwashing detergent, familiar to the client. Another variation of the plot is telling the story of a character where the client recognises themselves. This part of the story should never be too long! Alex Reinhardt hates lyrical digressions and rightly believes that the customer won’t waste their time with ads if they don’t strike home.

Description of the problem. That is the part where the problem begins to make the hero seriously squirm. The main secret of the stage is that the issue must be crucial to the real customer. It must bother them. To find such a problem, you have to conduct market research. You can learn how to do market research at the Academy to always know which problems are the most urgent for the client.

Solution to the problem. The hero solves their problem with the help of the company’s product. Alex Reinhardt believes that the ideal option is to show the solution to the situation as a crushing victory over the enemy. This way, the customer gets the additional motivation to buy the product because they want to identify with the conquering hero.

The finale. The hero enjoys life without the problem. However, at the end of the story, they can also get attractive customer bonuses. The main thing is that these bonuses look logical for the story. Bonuses may look over-the-top, but they should fit into the logic of integrity. For example, if at the end of an online business training, the hero becomes president of the United States, this should be clearly justified by the story’s internal logic.

Modern people see so much advertising that they have almost stopped noticing it. A story that is important to the customer is a sure way to make advertising more interesting for the customer, to capture and hold their attention. But, of course, you need to choose the right format and structure for the story. At the Alex Reinhardt Academy, you can learn more about other story structures and make your advertising interesting and effective.