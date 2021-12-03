Deputy Presidential Press Secretary(DPPS) Faruk Kirunda has defended President Yoweri Museveni’s decision to respond to the recent offensives from the Allied Democratic Forces'(ADF) with fire.

At least five Ugandans lost their lives in four separate bomb explosions in Kampala, and Mpigi within one month. Terror outfit- ADF have been blamed for the attacks.

While responding to the recent Kampala twin bombing at Central Police Station, and Parliamentary Avenue, a tough-talking President Museveni sent a strong warning to the terrorists and their collaborators that it wouldn’t be long before ” we go for them.”

The threat came to fruition on Tuesday Morning as Uganda sent a contingent of UPDF soldiers and struck rebel bases inside the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC.

The move has since attracted varying reactions from members of the public, with some questioning the judgment of the Commander in Chief.

Kirunda, however, argues that there is absolutely nothing wrong in the decision by the President for, by authorizing the fire against the terrorists, he was only exercising a constitutional right as the supreme protector of the nation.

He further states that the move is a commitment to fulfilling the promise to Ugandans and their property as embedded in the oath the President took while swearing in.

“In authorizing operations against terrorists harbored in DRC, President Museveni is exercising his constitutional powers as Comander in Chief.

In his Oath, H.E swore to protect Ugandans and their property,” Kirunda tweeted on Thursday.

In response to calls for an explanation on the expedition, Kirunda appealed for calm from the public, saying the Head of State will come out with a brief to the country at an opportune time.